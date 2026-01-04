18-year-olds arrested, charged with stealing from unlocked vehicles in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two 18-year-olds are accused of stealing from unlocked vehicles in Shaler Township.

Shaler police say they arrested Samuel Ruano and Jacob Klugh, both of Shaler, on Sunday night.

The two were arrested in the Rosebriar Road/Avenue area after residents were alerted by their doorbell cameras, police say.

Ruano and Klugh are charged with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass. At least one of the men is alleged to have climbed a fence to get to a vehicle.

Both men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail. They are scheduled to have their preliminary hearings on Jan. 22.

“As always, please remember to lock your vehicles and DO NOT leave valuables in your vehicles,” Shaler police said in a social media post. “If you ‘See something, say something!’”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group