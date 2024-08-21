$1.9M to go toward improving Ambridge street

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro announced nearly $51 million will go to 66 transportation projects in communities across 32 counties to help improve safety, mobility and grow local economies.

In Ambridge, a portion of that money will go towards enhancing a part of Eighth Street.

“[There’s] chaos at that intersection often,” said Angela Vorderbrueggen, owner of Slurp n’ Burst Boba Tea on Merchant Street in Ambridge about the intersection of Eighth Street and Route 65.

“Always accidents, always speeding,” Vorderbrueggen said. “I really try not to get into the turning lane because when people come up behind you, they come up flying.”

She’s not alone.

“It can be very busy,” said Lorianne Burgess, Owner of Strangl’s Bakery. “The traffic gets really heavy. It is unsafe because people go a little too fast when they’re trying to make a red light or if they’re running late in morning.”

Ambridge wants to fix that – and now, they’re getting help from the state.

“Oh, [I’m] extremely excited,” said Borough Manager Mario Leone.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday Ambridge will get nearly $1.9 million for improvements on Eighth Street between Route 65 and Merchant street.

That includes putting in a median to control traffic speed and turning, and improving sidewalks and crosswalks at eight intersections for pedestrians.

“A lot of that traffic is cutting through our neighborhoods, and we’re looking to improve the safety of these neighborhoods, and primarily redirect this traffic to our main street where we want this traffic to go, and hopefully it’ll promote additional business,” Leone said.

Ambridge is the only community in Beaver County to get this funding, but 16 others across the Pittsburgh region – including Brentwood, Coraopolis and Moon - will be getting some of that nearly $51 million from the state.

“Much needed and deserved,” added Vorgderbrueggen.

The borough says the work on Eighth Street should start in the next two years.

