$1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at an Allegheny County GetGo

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a gas station in Allegheny County.

The GetGo on Chestnut Street in Carnegie will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Million Dollar Win It All ticket.

Million Dollar Win It is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until the prize is claimed.

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