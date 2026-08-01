Sarris Candies, 84 Lumber team up to craft ‘Sawdust Sundae’

Two Pittsburgh-area businesses have partnered to create a tasty dessert this month!

84 Lumber, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, joined forces with Sarries Candies for the Sawdust Sundae.

The treat features vanilla ice cream with Biscoff cookie butter, whipped cream and Biscoff crumbles — served in an 84 Lumber anniversary construction bucket.

It’s only available at Sarris Candies’ Ice Cream Parlor through August, starting Tuesday, while supplies last. The first 70 guests will get their sundae free!

Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber has expanded to 320 facilities across 34 states, becoming the largest privately held building materials supplier.

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