$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold at Allegheny County pharmacy

GIBSONIA, Pa. — A top-prize winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the $1 million winning Million Maker scratch-off was sold at a Rite Aid on Ewalt Road in Gibsonia.

The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year after the game’s end-sale date, which is posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

