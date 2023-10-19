2 Beaver Falls schools evacuated when fire sparks at administration building

Multiple fire crews were called to Big Beaver Falls Area School District Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in the administrative building.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Nugent told Channel 11 contractors working on the administrative roof, which is connected to Central Elementary, were using a torch around noon when one of the caps briefly caught fire. It was immediately extinguished but there was a large amount of smoke, which tripped the smoke detectors and alarms.

Central Elementary and the middle school were evacuated as a precaution.

Responding fire departments declared all buildings safe for students and staff to return. District families were notified.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and video captured some damage to the roof.

