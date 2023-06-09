2 PRT bus riders suing driver after head-on collision

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus riders are suing a driver after a head-on collision in November.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a lawsuit was filed against Robert Fulton from Ohio.

Police said he swerved around stopped traffic and crashed head-on into the bus in Oakland.

Two passengers on the bus, Victoria Coleman and John Peters, want $50,000 in damages because of their injuries.

Fulton was also injured in the crash and police did not file charges.

