2 communities pay tribute to fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski on anniversary of his death

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Heartbreak is still felt a year after Officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“The world did lose a great officer that day, but we all lost a great brother, son, a friend, a father, a fiance, an uncle,” Chelsea Cancilla, Sluganski’s fiancee, said.

Time moves slowly as his loved ones and the community he served continue to grieve.

“That’s been a hard thing for all of us to digest just how time doesn’t really make sense anymore. Seeing one year, she’s so big now, that’s the hardest part just puts into perspective all the things he’s missed out on,” Cancilla said.

Sluganski can be seen in the spirit and eyes of his little daughter who’s now 2 years old. His fight to protect was felt in the crowd of people who stood ready to honor him.

“It’s unbelievable but at the same time I expect nothing different because that’s what this community is in McKeesport,” McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said.

His memory will forever live on in this community as the city names its deck hockey rink after him, unveiled a special bench and raised a flag overhead with the two officers by his side on his final shift at the base of the pole.

“It will never be the same, our hearts are shattered, but there is some light shining through our hearts now and I think we are in the right direction,” said Chief Mark Steele with McKeesport Police.

That emotion stretched throughout the evening as Sluganski’s brothers in blue joined his family in his hometown of Baldwin. Those who knew him as a child stand shoulder to shoulder in remembrance.

“A time to remember him and honor him as just being Sean. Just his regular fun-loving self. He was kind, he lit up a room always making jokes,” said Kelly Divins who’s Sluganski’s Childhood Friend.

Each year the names of the fallen officers in Allegheny County are added to the North Shore Memorial. Sluganski and Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire’s names will be etched into the stone in May.

