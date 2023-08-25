2 crashes took place in same hour along Parkway West in Robinson, State Trooper hurt

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two crashes happened within an hour of each other along the Parkway West Thursday morning.

Both crashes happened near the Ridge Road exit in Robinson Township.

11 News found out that a pedestrian who was hit by a car is an off-duty state trooper from Butler County.

“I hope he’s okay, whatever he was doing was probably well-intended, hope he’s alright,” said Katie Accetta.

Our Channel 11 traffic tracker got a video of a white car smashed and facing the wrong way. We also saw a truck and sedan on scene.

State police say a car hit the trooper, who was then taken to the hospital.

“I think it’s really important we pay more attention to stuff like this doesn’t happen because police are here to keep us safe,” said Tyler Hutzley.

Police say there was a hit-and-run around midnight in the same area, just an hour before the trooper was hit.

We’ve learned a car took off after hitting another vehicle and that no one was hurt.

People in the area say they see a number of accidents on this road.

“That’s terrible, that sort of thing happens, there are a lot of car accidents. I think people need to watch the road a little more carefully,” Hutzley said.

State police are investigating both crashes. They couldn’t provide any additional information. We are working to find out the extent of the trooper’s injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group