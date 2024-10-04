2 deer rescued in Allegheny County in the same afternoon

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two deer were rescued by game wardens in different parts of Allegheny County this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The first deer was entangled in vines behind a home in Robinson Township. Once it was freed, it was able to run away.

Right after the first call, a call came in about a deer trapped in a storm sewer at a construction site in Reserve Township.

With help from the construction crew, wardens were able to hoist the deer out of the hole. It was not injured.

“These incidents demonstrate how teamwork and professionalism of Pennsylvania state game wardens can tackle any challenge in wildlife conservation,” the game commission said.

Anyone who sees injured wildlife is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD.

