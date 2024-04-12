2 Democrats running for 32nd District seat in primary

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in more than 40 years, there will be two Democrats on the primary ballot in the 32nd district. The current mayor of Penn Hill Pauline Calabrese, and the incumbent Joe McAndrew.

“Frankly, what sets me apart is my experience and leadership skills.,” said candidate Pauline Calabrese when asked what sets her apart from her competitors.

While Joe McAndrew the incumbent, said his innovative mindset will bring fresh ideas to the district, “I’m not somebody looking at what was, but I am looking at what could be.”

McAndrew and Calabrese will go head-to-head in a race to represent the 32nd legislative district, which includes the entirety of Penn Hills, Oakmont, Verona, and parts of Plum. The district was represented by State Representative, Tony DeLuca, for nearly 40 years until he passed in 2022. In 2023, McAndrew took over the position following a special election.

“In the house, there are 102 Democrats. Last year, I was ranked number six in constitute services, so people helped,” McAndrew said.

McAndrew said in his first year in office he has provided direct state services to more than 11,000 residents, but his opponent says he hasn’t done enough on the big issues like property tax.

“Property tax bills championed by Mr. Deluca have been sitting there, that my opponent has not picked up,” Calabrese said.

McAndrew disagrees and said over the past year he has worked hard to listen to residents’ needs and prioritize those like a possible county reassessment and transportation. He sits on the House committee.

“If you are looking at having a good paying job you need to be able to get to that good paying job so having busses that run on time is important,” McAndrew said.

As the mayor of Penn Hills for the past five years, Calabrese said her track record turning an almost bankrupt municipality into a thriving one.

“We were hoping to end with an $8 million surplus, I said let’s shoot for $10 [million], we ended with a $14 million surplus,” Calabrese said.

While McAndrew said that as the district continues to evolve legacy politicians like Calabrese are out of touch with constituents’ values calling out his opponents’ pro-life stance.

“My opponent has been endorsed several times by pro-life PACS, we need to make sure we are on the offense,” McAndrew said.

Calabrese pushing back, told Channel 11 News, that she has always been a pro-choice candidate and said that as a mother of five her decision is personal .

“Please stop mansplaining. My stance has always been consistent I am a pro-choice candidate,” Calabrese said.

The primary election is scheduled for April 23.

