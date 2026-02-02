2 dogs rescued from Shaler house fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames damaged a house in Shaler Township on Monday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 700 block of Wible Run Road at 4:44 p.m.

Berkeley Hills Fire Company Assistant Chief Kenneth Long said a passerby reported flames coming out of a side window.

The two adults who live at the home were not inside at the time of the fire, but officials said two dogs and a bird were.

Dominic Capilongo and his family live next door.

“Our neighbors have been great to us for years,” Capilongo said.

He said he and his father leapt into action when they saw the fire.

“We threw on our shoes, we run over there, open the gate. We’re screaming for the dogs to come out,” said Capilongo. “Got one of them out, dog seemed pretty burned.”

Firefighters rescued the second dog, but the bird died.

A total of ten fire departments responded to the scene.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group