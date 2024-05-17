2 guns recovered during arrests made in Pittsburgh by Violence Prevention detectives

PITTSBURGH — Two guns were recovered during arrests made in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The first arrest was made during a traffic stop at Arlington Avenue and Lillian Street, Pittsburgh police said.

The driver, who police identified as Dalaun Samuels, was allegedly in possession of a Glock 40 pistol with a loaded magazine and one loose bullet. He was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Detectives encountered a 17-year-old in the 1100 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick who they believed to be carrying a firearm.

When they identified themselves as Pittsburgh police detectives, the teenager ran away.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase, police said. Officers found a 9 mm pistol, marijuana and $500 in cash inside his bag.

The teenager was placed on electronic monitoring and released to the custody of a guardian.

