2 homes damaged by bullets during incident in McCandless; 1 person in custody

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was taken into custody during an incident in McCandless Wednesday that left two homes damaged from gunfire.

McCandless police and SWAT teams responded to Ringeisen Road around 4 p.m. for the developing situation.

Police tell us someone fired shots from within one home — leaving visible bullet damage outside of the home and also damaging a home next door.

The neighbor tells us her home was hit at least 11 times and showed us the bullet holes and damaged glass inside her dining room. No one from her home was hurt by the gunfire.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shots being fired. Neighbors tell us there have been several police calls involving the home from where shots were fired.

