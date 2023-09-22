2 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Two people are in a hospital after a reported stabbing in Butler County.
Butler County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Rotary Park on Shore Street at around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
The two victims were flown to a hospital by helicopter.
Butler Police Department is continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
