2 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Two people are in a hospital after a reported stabbing in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Rotary Park on Shore Street at around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The two victims were flown to a hospital by helicopter.

Butler Police Department is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

