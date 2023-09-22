Police chase ends in Allegheny County; started with shots fired at Ohio State Police, official says

One person is in custody after a chase that started in Ohio and ended in Allegheny County Friday morning.

Channel 11 was there as officers caught up to a suspect who had led police on a chase from Jefferson County, Ohio, through West Virginia, Washington County, then into Findlay Township, Allegheny County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called Washington County 911 dispatchers to let them know a chase began after shots were fired at police in Ohio. Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek was later told by officials that shots were fired at Ohio State Police.

Police were pursuing a vehicle involved with that incident. They finally stopped it at Boggs and Potato Garden roads in Findlay Township just before 5 a.m. We saw the vehicle being towed away from the scene.

We’ve reached out to Ohio State Highway Patrol, who are leading the investigation, for more information.

