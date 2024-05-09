1 hurt in crash in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Boulevard of the Allies near Marion Street at 9:21 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a motorcycle, sedan and an SUV.

We’re working to learn more about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group