1 hurt in crash in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Boulevard of the Allies near Marion Street at 9:21 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a motorcycle, sedan and an SUV.

We’re working to learn more about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

