2 injured in crash involving garbage truck in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a garbage truck in Washington County on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 40 at the intersection of McKee Road in Canton Township around 6:49 a.m.

Three vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash -- a garbage truck, a pickup truck and an SUV.

Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 that one person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and another person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Route 40 was closed in the area, but has since reopened.

