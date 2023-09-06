2 injured in crash that temporarily shut down McKnight Road

McKnight Road was completely shut down in both directions for several hours overnight after a crash in Ross Township.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday between Siebert Road and the northern entrance to North Hills Village shopping center.

Officials tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Crews were on the scene until about 4 a.m. Wednesday, when the road reopened.

