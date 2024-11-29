2 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus, pickup truck

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital following a head-on crash involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit Bus and a pickup truck in Penn Hills.

The crash happened in 12900 block of Frankstown Road near the intersection of Coral Drive around 5:30 a.m.

The Penn Hills No. 7 VFC said that both drivers of the vehicles were trapped when they arrived on scene. The driver of the pickup truck was unconscious.

Both were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland. The pickup truck driver was in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said initial reports indicate that the pickup truck driver drove into oncoming traffic and hit the bus head-on.

There was one passenger on the bus at the time of the crash, but they refused any medical attention.

Frankstown Road was closed for about three hours.

