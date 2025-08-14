ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Libraries in two local municipalities have introduced a new feature to help expand access to community residents.

The Cooper-Siegel and Sharpsburg Community Libraries have introduced Library Book Pickup Lockers in Sharpsburg and Blawnox, providing 24/7 access to library materials.

“It just expands our library services in the community,” said CSCL Executive Director Jill McConnell. “People can place a hold on an item, just like they normally would, on the online catalog or with a library staff member, and then choose either the Sharpsburg lockers or the Blawnox lockers as their pickup locations. Once our library staff receives that item and places it in the locker, the library patron then receives a text message or an email telling them that [their] item is ready to be picked up.”

The lockers are located outside the Sharpsburg Community Library at 1212 Main Street and in the Jersey Mike’s Plaza in Blawnox at 171 Freeport Road.

“This is a very busy location, which is fantastic, but it does have limited hours...so this just really helps those who don’t work traditional hours and just can’t get here when the library is open to still be able to have access to important materials,” McConnell said.

The lockers were officially introduced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at both locations on Wednesday.

2 local libraries introduce new book pickup lockers to expand public access to materials

The project was funded by an Allegheny County Regional Asset District (RAD) Transformative Community Library Fund Grant.

