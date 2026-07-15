Jeannette City School District introduces new policy restricting use of cellphones

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The Jeannette City School District board of directors approved a policy that restricts the use of electronic devices in classrooms.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Matt Jones said the policy also prohibits the use of these devices in locker rooms, restrooms, health suites and other changing areas at all times. Exceptions are allowed for educational, medical or emergency purposes when approved by building principals.

These policy changes are intended to create a learning environment where students can focus on instruction. Jone said the district aims to maintain a safe, respectful and secure school community by minimizing distractions and maximizing instructional time.

Under the updated policy, students are expected to follow school rules regarding the possession and use of electronic devices during the school day. Students who violate the policy may face disciplinary action, including the confiscation of the electronic device. The district also stated it is not responsible for any lost, damaged or stolen electronic devices brought to school.

Jones confirmed that each child’s principal will communicate their school’s expectations before the start of the year and they will also be included in each school’s Student Handbook.

The Jeannette City School District requested a partnership with parents in reviewing these expectations with their children before the school year begins.

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