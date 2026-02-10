2 major Downtown Pittsburgh still expected to wrap up before NFL Draft, despite challenging winter

PITTSBURGH — Construction is progressing for transformative projects in Market Square and Arts Landing, and city officials say both projects remain on schedule and on budget despite challenging winter conditions.

Both are expected to open for the NFL Draft in April.

Market Square is undergoing a $15 million modernization led by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to create a more vibrant space. Arts Landing, a project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, is a new four-acre development designed to host community performances and festivals along the riverfront.

Workers at Market Square have reached several structural milestones recently, according to PDP, including the placement of steel supports and metal brackets on the anchor pavilion structure.

Crews have poured concrete slabs beneath the anchor and are currently setting pavers, sand bedding and sealing surfaces.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership CEO Jeremy Waldrup said the project is now entering its final stages.

“We’re in the home stretch of Market Square’s revitalization,” Waldrup said. “This space is the heart of downtown in every season and we’re grateful for the continued support of the public and the patience of the Market Square businesses as we’ve worked over the past year to redesign a more vibrant, welcoming space for everyone.”

The Arts Landing project is also advancing, with one of the most recent additions being the installation of a 55-foot-wide performance stage canopy.

The canopy, which reaches 27 feet high, is near Fort Duquesne Boulevard with the Three Sisters Bridges as a backdrop.

Hardscape surfaces, foundations for public art and electrical systems are now substantially complete at the four-acre site.

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, credited the work of project management partners for maintaining progress during record winter weather.

“Seeing the stage canopy go up along the riverfront makes it feel real and a future place where people can gather, enjoy the arts and spend time together,” Ingram said. “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the public this April.”

These projects are part of the broader Downtown Vision Plan. Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman noted that the visible progress reflects a growing excitement for the region.

“Watching the Downtown Vision Plan come to life is a testament to the collective spirit and dedication of our region,” Pashman said.

To protect materials and maintain safe working conditions during the winter, crews have implemented snow mitigation strategies. Both construction sites utilize ground-thaw heaters and multiple heated tents, some measuring 20 by 40 feet.

Work will continue through February and March on irrigation installation, Visitor Center renovations and playground completion.

As the projects move into April, crews will begin final landscaping, lawn sod placement and asphalt painting.

Arts Landing is scheduled for a soft opening in April, with a grand opening planned for June to coincide with the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

