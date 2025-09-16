2 men accused of beating a man with autism in Butler sentenced to prison after pleading guilty

BUTLER, Pa. — The second of two men accused in the attack of a man with autism a year ago has now pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Zhamare Wyche pleaded guilty to counts of criminal attempt and conspiracy last week.

He will serve at least 10 months in prison plus probation.

Wyche was charged alongside Brandon Caruso.

He pleaded guilty to the attack back in July and was sentenced to at least six months in prison plus probation.

Police said the two attacked a 60-year-old man along West Cunningham Street in Butler in September.

They were accused of punching and kicking the man continuously in the face and ribs.

That man worked as a janitor through a social program for adults with disabilities. He was walking to work by himself when he was attacked.

Police said he told them he feared for his life.

