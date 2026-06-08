New study shows promising functional cure for Type 1 diabetes

There’s new hope for a functional cure for Type 1 diabetes.

“Just the idea of waking up and having a perfect blood sugar and feeling good all the time and not getting tired from high and low blood sugar. It’s huge, it’s everything,” said Carling Nolan, Western Pennsylvania Breakthrough T1D Chapter Director.

The new study bringing a lot of hope to millions of Americans living with T1D, on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:45 a.m.

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