2 men accused of trying to traffic $110,000 worth of cocaine in western Pennsylvania

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against two Ohio residents for trafficking $110,000 worth of cocaine into western Pennsylvania.

The charges were announced after law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in Beaver Falls and recovered five kilograms of cocaine. The two individuals, Darnell Lawson, 45, and Taylor Suggs, 31, were apprehended and charged with felony drug trafficking. Bail for each was set at $1 million.

“Communities are safer when law enforcement works together, and this stoppage of a high-level drug-trafficking operation is an example of that,” Attorney General Sunday said.

“This investigation is a testament to the commitment and collaboration between the DEA, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Pennsylvania State Police,” Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Thomas Hodnett said.

The operation involved agents from the Office of Attorney General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police and Patterson Township police. The vehicle, a rental car, was stopped after it fled down an embankment, leading to the discovery of the cocaine in the trunk.

The investigation into the drug trafficking operation is ongoing, as officials continue to dismantle drug organizations operating in Pennsylvania.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group