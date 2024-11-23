2 men charged in road rage incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Two men are facing charges after a road rage incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Police say their actions could have led to “grave” consequences.

The incident started at a red light at the intersection of East Carson and S. 21st Streets just before noon, on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police say two vehicles, a GMC and an Acura, were stopped at the light when the GMC made a lane change in front of the other car. The GMC driver and passenger allegedly thought the other driver had given them the go-ahead.

According to police, the driver of the Acura, Andrew Potter, then yelled and followed the GMC. Both vehicles stopped at the Coen gas station along S. 25 Street.

Police say surveillance video shows two men get out of the GMC. One of them, Joseph Brandt, is then seen grabbing a wrench, breaking a window on the Acura and hitting Potter in the face.

Both cars then traveled to a dead end on S. 25th Street. That’s where police say Potter’s Acura rammed the GMC.

Channel 11 spoke to customers at the Coen station who were glad no bystanders were hurt.

“If you can’t control your road rage, please don’t get on the road at all. It’s very dangerous,” one person said.

“It could’ve been worse,” said another.

Police say all three men involved suffered various injuries including a concussion, chipped tooth and broken wrist.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group