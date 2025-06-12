2 men charged with kidnapping person, demanding ransom from family in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — New details are emerging in a kidnapping and ransom case that ended at Frick Park, one of the city’s busiest public spaces. Police say the suspects demanded a $150,000 ransom drop at the park’s bleachers, where the victim’s family ultimately delivered $22,000 in cash inside a Giant Eagle bag.

Pittsburgh police have charged Donald Wilson, 36, of Pittsburgh and Anthony Bailey, 45, of Pittsburgh, with kidnapping, among other serious offenses.

According to investigators, the crime began around 1 a.m. last Wednesday, when the suspects broke into a Pittsburgh home. They allegedly entered a bedroom, held the victim at gunpoint while they were asleep, and demanded drugs and money.

Court documents reveal the suspects tied the victim’s hands and feet, ordering them to keep their eyes closed or risk being killed. One suspect allegedly threatened, “I’ve killed people for free, and I cut off toes for fun.”

The suspects then forced the victim into a car and drove to the East Exit Motel in Monroeville, where they continued to demand ransom money from the victim’s family.

Park visitors who frequent the area say they were stunned to learn what happened.

“This is my sacred place to walk,” said Tonya Magwood, a local resident. “It’s serene, peaceful. To hear about a ransom drop—I was shocked.”

John Cornack, who runs a children’s camp at Frick Park every summer, called the situation “concerning.”

“We’ll be keeping an extra eye out,” Cornack said. “We want to make sure people feel safe on these courts and on these bleachers. This is such a beautiful place.”

Police were able to identify and locate the suspects through surveillance footage from the motel, where Bailey checked in using his real ID, and ride-share records from Lyft. The ride history helped investigators track movements to and from the motel while the victim was being held.

One suspect was later arrested after a SWAT standoff at a residence in Pittsburgh.

Before releasing the victim on a nearby street, the suspects reportedly took their cell phone and other personal belongings. The victim was able to get help from a family member and is now safe, according to police.

Pittsburgh police have not released the name or gender of the victim in order to protect their identity.

