2 men injured when gun placed on lap accidentally discharges in vehicle

PITTSBURGH — Two men were hurt in an accidental shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says police were notified around 5 p.m. Saturday that two people with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital by private means.

Investigators learned that a group of people were driving near Roberts Street when a man’s gun accidentally went off while in his lap.

That man was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the knee.

Both are in stable condition.

The official says the man had a valid permit for the gun.

