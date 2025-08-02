2 men shot overnight in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — Two men were shot overnight in Lawrenceville.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say police were called to the 5000 block of Butler Street around 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Soon afterward, two men who’d been shot arrived at a nearby hospital by private means.

One man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the torso and is in critical condition. A second man in his 30s was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Officials say a separate man is being held for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

