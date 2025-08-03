Pittsburgh convenience store worker charged in double shooting that left 1 man dead, another hurt

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh convenience store worker has been charged in connection with a double shooting that happened in Lawrenceville early Saturday morning.

According to court documents, police were called to a gas station on the 5000 block of Butler Street in Lawrenceville at 3:38 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Two men had arrived at Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds after this. One of those men, identified as Davon Smith in court documents, died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 men shot, 1 fatally, overnight in Lawrenceville

Smith had been shot four times in the chest and back. The other victim was shot in the foot.

Randell Antonio Tate, 22, of Pittsburgh, was working the convenience store for a shift that started at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police reviewed surveillance video where they saw an argument break out between Tate and the other two men. The men were seen following Tate into the cashier’s station, past a secure bulletproof door and behind his back. Tate is then seen pulling a gun from his waistband, turning around and firing at the men. A separate video also shows Davon Smith being shot while he is crawling away from the building on his stomach.

The man who was shot in the foot later told police he was intoxicated and he had only wanted an apology from Tate for an incident that had happened between them in the past.

Tate was detained to be questioned by the police. According to a criminal complaint, he told them his disagreement with the victim happened about a year and a half ago, when that man was present at an attempted sexual assault of someone Tate cared about.

Police said he also told them that man went to the gas station and asked him if they were okay with one another enough to talk. Video showed Tate putting his hands up in agreement.

Tate said the victim then told him to hold on and went outside. He returned with Davon Smith.

Police said Tate told them the victim wanted an apology from him for “putting his name on the street” over the previously mentioned sexual assault incident.

Tate told police he apologized but that the victim began making further comments, indicating that people “die for less,” and at one point said, “What if I kill you?” He said the victim had his foot in the bulletproof door of the cashier’s station as he made these comments.

Tate said he was not concerned about the comments but he was concerned about Smith, who he claimed had his pants low and was fidgeting with his hands in his pockets.

Police said Tate said he never saw a weapon on Smith and that Smith never said anything to him, but said the other victim motioned for Smith to do something to Tate with a hand motion.

Smith and the other man then followed Tate into the cashier’s station, surrounded by bulletproof glass. Tate said there was no way for him to escape and said there was an emergency exit door but he would have had to hop over a gate to get there and that the door is locked by the business owner.

At this point, Tate turned and began shooting at the Smith and the other man, who ran away.

Tate told police he shot at whoever was closest to him. He continued to tell police that he was worried the men were going to pull a gun on him, so he continued firing when the men took cover behind the gummies counter. He said he remembered trying to get the men out of the store but did not stop shooting until he saw Smith fall down outside the store.

Police said Tate said he did not see any weapons on the men during that entire time. Court documents never mention a second gun being found at the scene.

After the shooting, Tate went back behind the cashier’s station and called 911. Police said he had a legally registered gun and a valid concealed carry permit.

He faces a charge of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group