2 new coffee shops, flower shop open in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three new businesses just opened in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday for Ruckus Cafe at 625 Liberty Avenue, Origin Story Coffee at 309 Smithfield Street and Confleurtti, a flower shop, at 208 Fifth Avenue.

Officials say the openings represent the positive direction Downtown is heading in.

“That people are ready to invest, to commit, to have their life’s dream be in Downtown says a lot about our direction, and the city will be here to support them, to help them grow and to make sure we’re providing these core services around them that allow them to thrive,” said Dan Gilman, chief of staff of Mayor-Elect Corey O’Connor’s office.

“Really talking about the spectrum of small businesses and how we can support, and how it’s necessary for us to support their growth and connection to new places,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Downtown has seen 19 new businesses open this past year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group