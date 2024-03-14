2 pedestrians hit by car in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Two pedestrians were hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood Thursday morning.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Craft Avenue at 9:22 a.m.

Pittsburgh police said one female walked away and didn’t need medical attention. A second female was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

