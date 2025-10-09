2 Pennsylvania state troopers, 1 suspect shot in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot in Franklin County.

According to state police, the troopers were responding to an incident in southern Franklin County when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire.

The two troopers who were shot were taken to a local hospital, but their statuses are unknown at this time.

Police say a suspect was also shot. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

The public has been asked to avoid the area of Route 81 southbound at Exit 3 in Antrim Township.

Police have not released what the call that started the incident said or why they are working on Route 81. They did say there is not active threat to the public.

Governor Josh Shapiro said he is praying for the injured troopers.

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President Stephen Polishan issued the following statement:

“Please join the PSTA in praying for these brave troopers and their families. Each day, the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work prepared to give their last full measure. We can never thank them enough for their incredible bravery.”

The Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Regan issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

“These Troopers showed the kind of bravery and selflessness that defines the Pennsylvania State Police. We’re grateful they’re receiving the care they need and pray for their full recovery. The PA FOP stands united in support of the injured Troopers, their families and all who serve with honor.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group