2 people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Nike jackets, pants in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Nike clothing from a store in Hempfield Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said two unidentified males took several items of clothing off the racks at Dick’s Sporting Goods on state Route 30.

The suspects left the store through an emergency exit and didn’t pay, state police said. They drove away in a newer-model blue sedan.

Police said the suspects got away with $1,500 in Nike fleece jackets and $1,400 in Nike fleece pants.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group