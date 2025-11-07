2 people charged after police chase with stolen vehicle in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are in custody after a police chase in Fayette County on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to Vardell Street in North Union Township for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the 2023 Hyundai took off from them when they saw it on State Route 51 in Menallen Township.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a pole and a fire hydrant.

There were three people inside. Two of them have been charged: Barry Baker, 28, of Washington and Megan Trombetta, 39, of Uniontown.

Police said the people in the vehicle were throwing things out as troopers chased them. When recovered, they learned they were drugs and paraphernalia.

