2 people dead, 1 injured after house fire in Indiana County, reports say

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead and another is injured after a house fire in Indiana County on Sunday, reports say.

NBC-affiliate WJAC reports that, according to state police, the fire was reported just before 3:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Dilltown Heights Road.

State police say two people, who have not been identified, were killed, and a woman was taken to the hospital, WJAC reports.

Per state police, it’s unknown how many people were inside the home when the fire happened, WJAC reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

