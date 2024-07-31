Local

Person flown to hospital from crash on Route 119

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Fayette County Map Fayette County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital from a car crash on Route 119.

A Fayette County 911 dispatcher said the crash happened at around 10 a.m. on southbound Route 119 by McClellandtown Road.

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown said the crash involved one car and the driver was flown to the hospital.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teachers Under Attack: Local teacher badly injured in 2023 assault shares her story
  • Recall alert: Boar’s Head expands recall to 71 products, 7 million pounds
  • Crews respond to hangar on fire at Rostraver Airport
  • VIDEO: Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ burglary at Wexford eyeglass store
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read