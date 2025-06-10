2 people hospitalized after crash in North Versailles Township

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in North Versailles Township.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the call came in at 11:54 a.m. for a crash on E Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a car and a fire department vehicle being towed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

