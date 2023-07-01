Local

2 people hospitalized after crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin

By WPXI.com News Staff

2 people hospitalized after crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin

By WPXI.com News Staff

IRWIN, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin on Saturday evening.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said units were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.

The crash involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes and caused significant delays.

According to a tweet from Turnpike officials, the scene is now clear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man injured after police chase, car crash in Moon Township
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • South Fayette daycare closes indefinitely after charges filed against 2 employees
  • VIDEO: Work on gas pipeline in Sharpsburg on hold after human bones discovered
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read