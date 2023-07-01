2 people hospitalized after crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin

IRWIN, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin on Saturday evening.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said units were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.

The crash involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes and caused significant delays.

According to a tweet from Turnpike officials, the scene is now clear.

CLEARED: CRASH #PaTurnpike I-76 West milepost 61.9 between Irwin Exit #67 & Pittsburgh Exit #57. Turnpike Maintenance personnel advised the traffic delays have cleared in this area. pic.twitter.com/iLqTAXp2jl — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) July 1, 2023

