2 people hospitalized after New Kensington house fire; winter weather poses a challenge

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A house fire in New Kensington had firefighters dealing with challenging winter weather conditions.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 500 block of Oates Boulevard just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

The Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist. Oakmont officials say firefighters had to battle both the fire and the weather. Temperatures reportedly dropped to -14 degrees, causing equipment to freeze.

