2 people hurt when car crashes through Indiana Borough home

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — A massive mess was left behind at a home in Indiana County after a car slammed into it early Saturday morning.

The Indiana Borough Police Department says the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Philadelphia Street near East Avenue.

Photos from the Indiana Fire Association show a car went through the first floor of the home, taking out a corner of the structure.

First responders temporarily placed a strut to keep the house from falling, then replaced them with sistered 2x4s. The car was lifted out of the backyard with a rotator.

Police say the home was occupied at the time of the crash, and a child was taken to hospital. His injuries are said to be minor.

The driver, who police identify as a man in his early 40s, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials with the Indiana Fire Association said this isn’t the first time this house has been hit by a car.

The residents were displaced for the night, and Channel 11 was told the property owner was on scene making arrangements for repairs.

