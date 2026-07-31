2 people injured after crash between box truck, SUV in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people are injured after a box truck and an SUV crashed in Washington County.

The crash happened at the intersection of McKee Road and Route 40 in Canton Township at around 2:41 p.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the box truck pulling out in front of the SUV before the two collide.

Washington County dispatchers said two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

The Greene Washington Regional Police Department is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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