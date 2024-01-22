2 people injured after fire in Fayette County, multiple houses damaged

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — 2 people were injured after a fire in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and 12th Street in Brownsville at around noon on Sunday.

Multiple houses were damaged by flames during the incident.

The top part of one of the houses completely collapsed.

Flames spread to a neighboring house and burned a hole through its roof.

Smoke was still coming out of one of the houses around 4 hours after crews were first called to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

