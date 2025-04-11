2 people injured in crash in Lincoln Borough

LINCOLN, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash in Lincoln Borough.

Members of the Lincoln Borough Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to Lovedale Road near Mill Hill at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Two vehicles had collided there. One of the vehicles lost a front tire and the other was knocked onto the shoulder of the road.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Both vehicles were towed away.

Crews had the scene cleared in just over an hour, firefighters said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group