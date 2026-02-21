2 people injured, multiple homes damaged by fire in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured after several homes were damaged by fire in Westmoreland County on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 400 block of Hoover Drive in Washington Township at 7:20 p.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital by ambulance for burns.

Fire damaged at least two homes.

Smoke is still billowing from the houses.

