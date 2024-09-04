2 people injured in overnight crash in Elizabeth Borough

Local

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash in Elizabeth Borough on Wednesday.

The crash happened along Center Avenue around midnight.

A photo shared by the Elizabeth Borough Volunteer Fire Company shows a car that appeared to have hit a pole.

One of the victims was flown to a nearby hospital, the other was taken by ambulance.

An update on their condition has not been released.

