2 people rescued after car flips over into creek in Rostraver

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Two people were rescued after a car overturned into a creek in Rostraver on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department said the crash happened on Ridge Road, near Route 51.

A photo posted to their Facebook page shows the car flipped completely over.

Both people were taken to a local hospital. There is no update on their conditions at this time.

