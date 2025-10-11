2 people taken to hospital after crash, car fires in Robinson Twp; dispatchers help drivers

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash and a car fire broke out Saturday morning in Robinson Township.

According to Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company, crews were called to the I-376 near mile marker 60 and immediately began battling two car fires.

Multiple 911 dispatchers were leaving their shifts shortly after the accident. They stopped and removed the drivers from the burning cars before firefighters arrived to the scene.

Those drivers were treated by EMS and taken to the hospital.

Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company gave a shoutout to the dispatchers from Allegheny County Emergency Services for their heroism.

