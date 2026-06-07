Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Zelienople

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to an overnight fire in Zelienople.

In a social media post, Harmony Fire District said crews were called to Grandview Avenue at 11 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic. The source turned out to be fire in the walls.

A second alarm was struck for additional resources, and crews had the fire under control in 35 minutes, the district said. The overall response lasted for about two hours.

Fire stations from Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties helped with the incident.

According to Callery Volunteer Fire Company, initial reports indicated the smoke appeared following a power surge.

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